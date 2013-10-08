Exclusive Play-Through Video: Reflections —"Bridges"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar play-through video by Reflections.

The song, "Bridges," is from the band's upcoming album, Exi(s)t, which will be released October 22 via Entertainment One. The album is available now for pre-order at iTunes.

Reflections features Jake Foster (vocals), Patrick Somoulay (guitar), Charles Caswell (guitar), Francis Xayana (bass) and Cam Murray (drums).

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Also be sure to check out the lyric video for another new song, "My Cancer," below.