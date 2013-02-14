Exclusive Play-Through Video: The Safety Fire — "Floods of Colour"

In the exclusive video below, guitarists Derya "Dez" Nagle and Joaquin "Jo" Ardiles of the Safety Fire run through "Floods of Colour," a track off their 2012 album, Grind the Ocean.

The video ties into a new tab-book project the band has been working on since early last year.

"Tab books were one of the main ways I taught myself guitar when I was younger," Nagle told Guitar World. "I found that learning other people's music really helped in developing my overall musicality, and without having a teacher, it was a great way to develop and push myself as a guitarist.

"After we went on tour with Protest The Hero in March 2012, we discussed the idea of releasing a tab book for our debut album, Grind the Ocean, and it has been in the works since then.

"We wanted to transcribe the music ourselves to give the most accurate notation of our music, which took a little while with our touring schedule. It feels great to finally get this out, and the response so far has been amazing. As a little thank-you to our fans, Jo and I did a play-through of 'Floods of Colour.' Enjoy!"

For more information about the Grind the Ocean tab book, visit sheethappenspublishing.com.

