Exclusive Premiere! Orianthi "Heaven in This Hell" Interactive Video

Platinum selling solo artist and Australian guitarist Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Carrie Underwood) has just premiered the music video for "Heaven In This Hell," the title track off her new solo album released on Robo Records.

Produced by Grammy and Golden Globe winning artist/producer Dave Stewart, the video was directed by Paul Boyd (Deadmau5, Neon Trees) head of production at Weapons of Mass Entertainment. Alongside Orianthi, the video features Glen Sobel (drummer for Alice Cooper), Tommy Henriksen (guitarist for Alice Cooper) and Cyril Niccolai (of The Fairchilds) who plays her Voodoo Cowboy love interest.

Check out our exclusive interactive version of the video below.