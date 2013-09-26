Exclusive: Preview Fates Warning's New Album, 'Darkness In A Different Light'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive new-album preview clip by US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning. You can sample the band's new album via the YouTube player below.
The album, Darkness in a Different Light, will be released September 30 in Europe and October 1 in North America via InsideOutMusic.
Darkness in a Different Light is Fates Warning's first album of new material since 2004's FWX. It's also the first release by the band's current lineup of Ray Alder (vocals), Jim Matheos and Frank Aresti (guitars), Joey Vera (bass) and Bobby Jarzombek (drums).
The album was produced by Matheos and mixed by Phil Magnotti. Mastering was handled by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California. You can see the album art in the clip below and at the bottom of this story.
"Darkness in a Different Light is the result of almost two years of very hard work from everyone in the band," Alder says. "I believe this lineup is the best Fates has ever had, and I think it comes through in the music on this album. It's been almost nine years since our last studio album, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished here."
Fates Warning have headlining runs confirmed for October in Europe and November/December in North America, with further live activity to follow in 2014. Check out all their current dates below the video!
The album us available for pre-order from Amazon.com. For more about Fates Warning, visit their official website and Facebook page.
FATES WARNING European Tour 2013:
- SA 05.10.2013 Baarlo (The Netherlands) - Progpower Festival
- SU 06.10.2013 Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - Boerderij
- MO 07.10.2013 Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos Saal
- WE 09.10.2013 Essen (Germany) - Turock
- TH 10.10.2013 Roeselare (Belgium) - Verlichte Geest
- FR 11.10.2013 Augsburg (Germany) - Musikkantine
- SA 12.10.2013 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
- SU 13.10.2013 Brescia (Italy) - Colony
- TU 15.10.2013 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar
- WE 16.10.2013 Budapest (Hungary) - A38
- TH 17.10.2013 Bratislava (Slovakia) - Randal
- SA 19.10.2013 Thessaloniki Greece) - Eightball Club
- SU 20.10.2013 Athens (Greece) - Gagarin 205
- TU 22.10.2013 Moscow (Russia) - KZ Moskva
FATES WARNING North American Tour 2013:
FR 15.11.2013 Joliet, IL - Mojoe's
SA 16.11.2013 Detroit, MI - Harpos
SU 17.11.2013 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub & Billiards
MO 18.11.2013 Cleveland, OH - Peabody's
WE 20.11.2013 Toronto, ONT - Mod Club
TH 21.11.2013 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
FR 22.11.2013 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
SA 23.11.2013 New York, NY - The Studio @ Webster Hall
SU 24.11.2013 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
TU 26.11.2013 Amityville, NY - Revolution
WE 27.11.2013 Reading, PA - Reverb
FR 29.11.2013 Springfield, VA - Empire
SA 30.11.2013 Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
SU 01.12.2013 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
TU 03.12.2013 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
WE 04.12.2013 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live
TH 05.12.2013 Dallas, TX - Trees
SA 07.12.2013 Phoenix, AZ - Rocky Point Cantina
SU 08.12.2013 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
TU 10.12.2013 Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
WE 11.12.2013 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
FR 13.12.2013 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
SA 14.12.2013 Seattle, WA - Studio Seven