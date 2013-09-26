Exclusive: Preview Fates Warning's New Album, 'Darkness In A Different Light'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive new-album preview clip by US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning. You can sample the band's new album via the YouTube player below.

The album, Darkness in a Different Light, will be released September 30 in Europe and October 1 in North America via InsideOutMusic.

Darkness in a Different Light is Fates Warning's first album of new material since 2004's FWX. It's also the first release by the band's current lineup of Ray Alder (vocals), Jim Matheos and Frank Aresti (guitars), Joey Vera (bass) and Bobby Jarzombek (drums).

The album was produced by Matheos and mixed by Phil Magnotti. Mastering was handled by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California. You can see the album art in the clip below and at the bottom of this story.

"Darkness in a Different Light is the result of almost two years of very hard work from everyone in the band," Alder says. "I believe this lineup is the best Fates has ever had, and I think it comes through in the music on this album. It's been almost nine years since our last studio album, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished here."

Fates Warning have headlining runs confirmed for October in Europe and November/December in North America, with further live activity to follow in 2014. Check out all their current dates below the video!

The album us available for pre-order from Amazon.com. For more about Fates Warning, visit their official website and Facebook page.

FATES WARNING European Tour 2013:

SA 05.10.2013 Baarlo (The Netherlands) - Progpower Festival

SU 06.10.2013 Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - Boerderij

MO 07.10.2013 Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos Saal

WE 09.10.2013 Essen (Germany) - Turock

TH 10.10.2013 Roeselare (Belgium) - Verlichte Geest

FR 11.10.2013 Augsburg (Germany) - Musikkantine

SA 12.10.2013 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7

SU 13.10.2013 Brescia (Italy) - Colony

TU 15.10.2013 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar

WE 16.10.2013 Budapest (Hungary) - A38

TH 17.10.2013 Bratislava (Slovakia) - Randal

SA 19.10.2013 Thessaloniki Greece) - Eightball Club

SU 20.10.2013 Athens (Greece) - Gagarin 205

TU 22.10.2013 Moscow (Russia) - KZ Moskva

FATES WARNING North American Tour 2013:

FR 15.11.2013 Joliet, IL - Mojoe's

SA 16.11.2013 Detroit, MI - Harpos

SU 17.11.2013 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub & Billiards

MO 18.11.2013 Cleveland, OH - Peabody's

WE 20.11.2013 Toronto, ONT - Mod Club

TH 21.11.2013 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

FR 22.11.2013 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

SA 23.11.2013 New York, NY - The Studio @ Webster Hall

SU 24.11.2013 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

TU 26.11.2013 Amityville, NY - Revolution

WE 27.11.2013 Reading, PA - Reverb

FR 29.11.2013 Springfield, VA - Empire

SA 30.11.2013 Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

SU 01.12.2013 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

TU 03.12.2013 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

WE 04.12.2013 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live

TH 05.12.2013 Dallas, TX - Trees

SA 07.12.2013 Phoenix, AZ - Rocky Point Cantina

SU 08.12.2013 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

TU 10.12.2013 Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

WE 11.12.2013 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

FR 13.12.2013 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

SA 14.12.2013 Seattle, WA - Studio Seven