Exclusive: Psycroptic Streaming New Album, 'The Inherited Repression'

It's Monday. We hate Monday.

But we also love Monday, because it's usually the day when we get to bring you an awesome new metal album. And today is no exception, because we've got the brand-new album from Australia's Psycroptic. Scroll down to stream The Inherited Repression now.

Psycroptic have been making waves with their finely crafted technical death metal for more than a decade now. The band's last release was 2008's Ob(Servant), so fans should be good and hungry for this, their fifth studio release.

“The Inherited Repression is far and away my favorite Psycroptic album thus far," said guitarist Joe Haley. "All of us in the band think this. It’s the age-old cliché from bands when they talk about their current album as being the best of their career, blah, blah, but I have to say it because it’s true. We wouldn’t think there is a point of going on if we couldn’t outdo each album prior. We are certainly not playing music for anything else than the love of creating it and performing it."

He added: “The Inherited Repression is quite different from anything we have done in terms of song writing and structure, and we spent a lot longer writing and demoing the songs before we recorded it, which you can tell. It’s a very dynamic album - the fast elements faster, the slow elements slower, and a lot of light and dark binding it together. It’s a very catchy album as well - you can tap your foot, bang your head or anything else you want. Basically it has a lot of groove on it from start to finish.”

If you like what you hear, the album is available for pre-order -- with our without an exclusive T-shirt design -- at this location.

The Inherited Repression is out February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.