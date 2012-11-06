Exclusive: Scelerata Premiere New Album, 'The Sniper'

Today, we're teaming up with Brazilian metal band Scelerata to bring you the exclusive premiere of their new album, The Sniper. Stream the album in-full via the SoundCloud player below.

Metal fans will want to keep an ear out for two guest vocal appearances on The Sniper, one from former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno and the other from Helloween's Andi Deris. The album was recorded at Bling Guardian's Twilight Hall Studios.

The Sniper is out now on Nightmare Records. Keep up with Scelerata on Facebook here.