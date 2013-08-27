Exclusive Song Premiere: Chevonne and The Fuzz —"Heels"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Heels," a new song by Chevonne and The Fuzz.

The song, the opening track from the band's upcoming EP, Fire At Will, features the guitar work of Kareem Devlin from Lady Gaga's Monster Ball tour.

After releasing a solo record, Chevonne's songs began to change and evolve. She eventually took off in a new direction, adding Chris Ricci (vocals), Mike Sarkissian (bass/vocals), Chris Bookstaver (guitar/vocals), Steve Sarkissian (drums) and Nick Potters (keyboard, percussion, vocals).

"Now I'm rocking in the company of the down-est guys ever, in the way only we can," Chevonne said. "We're a rock and roll outlaw family."

"Fire At Will is our leather-pants-wearing, whiskey-swigging, finger-snapping tease of a daughter who stays out too late and teaches her goody-two-shoes friends all the fun bad stuff, and her mom and five dads are just as delightfully crazy as she is," she added. "This family has some real stories to tell, but we do it — as the title hints — with zero apologies, complete candor and vulnerability."

Fire At Will will be released September 17.

