Exclusive Song Premiere: Farewell, My Love —"Mirror, Mirror"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Mirror, Mirror” by Phoenix, Arizona-based theatrical rockers Farewell, My Love.

The song is from their new album, Gold Tattoos, which will be released September 10 via Standby Records. Gold Tattoos is available for pre-order now.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of our debut full-length album, Gold Tattoos," said the band in a joint statement. "We've composed 12 tracks consisting of every emotion, melody, note and lyric that we feel represents both the band and each member individually.

"This album chronicles all of the endeavors this band has experienced throughout its lifetime. We are very proud to share with all of you everything we have been working on. Thank you all for your support — we love you.”

Farewell, My Love will be out on the Bad Blood Tour with Blood on the Dance Floor starting this fall.

