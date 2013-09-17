Exclusive Song Premiere: GWAR —"Battle Maximus"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Battle Maximus," a new song by GWAR.
The song is the title track from the band's new album, which was released today, September 17, by Metal Blade.
The track, which is 100 percent instrumental, puts the guitars at the forefront and features guest guitar solos from multiple members of the "Maximus Clan," including:
• Mark Morton (Lamb of God) AKA Tyrone Der Teufel
• Zach Blair (Rise Against) AKA Splattus Maximus
• Todd Evans (former Gwar, Mobiled Death Camp) AKA Skookum Maximus
• Ol' Drake (former Evile) AKA Twatticus Maximus
The band's 13th studio album is the first to feature new guitarist Brent Purgason, who portrays Pustulus Maximus (a new character), and new bassist Jamison Land as longtime character Beefcake the Mighty.
Battle Maximus was recorded over the last year at the band's own Slave Pit Studios and was mixed by Glen Robinson and mastered by Howie Weinberg. It is available for pre-order HERE and at iTunes.
For more about GWAR, visit their official website and Facebook page.
GWAR on Tour 2013
With Whitechapel, Iron Reagan and Band of Orcs
- 10/2: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- 10/3: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- 10/4: Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House
- 10/7: Saskatoon, SK @ Odeon Events Centre
- 10/8: Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall Ballroom
- 10/9: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
- 10/11: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
- 10/12: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
- 10/13: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
- 10/14: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
- 10/15: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
- 10/16: Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
- 10/17: Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
- 10/18: West Hollywood, CA @ House of Blues
- 10/19: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
- 10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
- 10/22: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
- 10/24: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
- 10/26: Austin, TX @ Emo’s (Housecore Horror Film Fest)*
- 10/28: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
- 10/29: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
- 10/30: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 10/31: Charlotte, NC @ Tremont Music Hall
- 11/1: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
- 11/2: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
- 11/3: Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligan’s
- 11/4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
- 11/5: Ybor City, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
- 11/7: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
- 11/8: Detroit, MI @ Harpo's
- 11/9: Joliet, IL @ Mojoes
- 11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
- 11/12: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
- 11/13: Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
- 11/14: Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
- 11/15: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
- 11/16: Reading, PA @ Reverb
- 11/17: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club