Exclusive Song Premiere: GWAR —"Battle Maximus"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Battle Maximus," a new song by GWAR.

The song is the title track from the band's new album, which was released today, September 17, by Metal Blade.

The track, which is 100 percent instrumental, puts the guitars at the forefront and features guest guitar solos from multiple members of the "Maximus Clan," including:

• Mark Morton (Lamb of God) AKA Tyrone Der Teufel

• Zach Blair (Rise Against) AKA Splattus Maximus

• Todd Evans (former Gwar, Mobiled Death Camp) AKA Skookum Maximus

• Ol' Drake (former Evile) AKA Twatticus Maximus

The band's 13th studio album is the first to feature new guitarist Brent Purgason, who portrays Pustulus Maximus (a new character), and new bassist Jamison Land as longtime character Beefcake the Mighty.

Battle Maximus was recorded over the last year at the band's own Slave Pit Studios and was mixed by Glen Robinson and mastered by Howie Weinberg. It is available for pre-order HERE and at iTunes.

For more about GWAR, visit their official website and Facebook page.

GWAR on Tour 2013

With Whitechapel, Iron Reagan and Band of Orcs