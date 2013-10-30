Exclusive Song Premiere: The Infinite Staircase —"Can't Control It"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Can't Control It," a new song by the Infinite Staircase.

The track is from the band's just-released EP, No Amends.

Brothers Jeff and Lenny Cerzosie called on a little help from their friends — including Sevendust's Clint Lowery and Morgan Rose, plus Black Label Society's John "JD" DeServio — to create No Amends.

The EP's six new songs also feature collaborations with Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Sean "Memphis" Hennesy" (Candlebox, the Gracious Few) and Troy Cromwell (Cycle Of Pain).

As a bonus, the band has included "The Pride," a song released earlier this year that features Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society), Kevin Martin (Candlebox, the Gracious Few), Rose and DeServio.

"For me, No Amends is a truly personal expression of my experience of living an existential life," Lenny Cerzosie says. "I hope that, through these songs, you can feel the power of staring directly into the abyss and striving to be great in spite of it."

For more about the Infinite Staircase, visit their official website and Facebook page.