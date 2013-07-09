Exclusive Song Premiere: Quincy Mumford & The Reason Why — "A Hard Place"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "A Hard Place," a new song by Quincy Mumford & The Reason Why.

The track is from the band's new album, Its Only Change, which will be released July 30.

The album, which was recorded in Nashville with producer Ken Coomer (Wilco, Uncle Tupelo), features performances from Jerry Roe (K.D. Lang), David Labruyere (John Mayer) and Aubrey Freed (Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow).

"Quincy Mumford is a true artist who can bring raw '70s-style rock and funk highlighted with the voice of an old soul," Coomer said. "It’s a perfect blend.”

"This record is like nothing I have ever done before," Mumford adds. "For the first time, I was able to mesh all of my influences into one complete piece of work.”

The band, which includes Mumford (guitar/lead vocals), Brian Gearty (bass/vocals), Karlee Bloomfield (keyboards/vocals), Mike Zdeb (guitar/vocals) and Davide Vossel (drums), is excited to continue their tireless performance schedule, which has found them sharing the stage with Slightly Stoopid, Rusted Root, moe., Donovan Frankenreiter, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more. You can see their current tour dates below the Soundcloud player.

For more about Quincy Mumford & The Reason Why, visit QuincyMumford.com or follow the band on Facebook.

Tour Dates:

7/14 Porta Asbury Park, NJ

7/18 Vibe In The Street Asbury Park, NJ

7/20 Jersey Shore Music Festival Lakewood, NJ

7/20 Blues On The Beach Stratford, CT

7/21 Madhatter Sea Bright, NJ

7/31 The Rock Shop Brooklyn, NY

8/2 Acoustic Café Bridgeport, CT

8/3 Jamian’s Red Bank, NJ

8/7 Sandy Hook Beach Concert Sandy Hook, NJ

8/9 Stone Pony w/Slightly Stoopid Asbury Park, NJ

8/10 Growlers Pub Gaithersburg, MD

8/14 Orton’s Wilmington, NC

8/21 The JAM: Gainesville Gainesville, FL

8/22 The Funky Buddha Boca Raton, FL

8/23 Guanabanas Jupiter, FL

8/24 Debauchery Melbourne, FL

8/27 The Hummingbird Macon, GA

8/29 Southern Rail Carrboro, NC

8/31 Algonquin Theatre w/De Sol Manasquan, NJ

Its Only Change Track Listing:

01. Change

02. For You

03. Under The Covers

04. When You Get Back

05. A Hard Place

06. Time Won’t Wait

07. Eventually

08. Madeline

09. No Love

10. Baby Don’t Go