Exclusive Song Premiere: Redlight King — "Born To Rise"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Born To Rise," a new song by Redlight King.

The track, which is from the band's upcoming album, Irons In the Fire, will be available on iTunes Tuesday, July 9. Irons In the Fire will be released September 10.

"I wanted to write a song about coming together," says Redlight King's Mark "Kaz" Kasprzyk. "('Born to Rise') is about overturning our situations against the things that hold us down. It was inspired by the many men and women in the armed forces that sacrifice so much for us.

"I gave the song a dynamic verse with lots of space, which really allows the hook to open up. I went for heavier guitar tones than our first album, and we recorded this song at a very loud volume. I remember our engineer and producer wearing earplugs the entire time."

Redlight King are headlining Live Nation’s Ones To Watch tour starting August 1.

For more about the band, including tour dates and more, check out their official website and Facebook page.