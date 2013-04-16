Exclusive Song Premiere: Summer People — "Dressed to Play"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Dressed to Play," a new track by upstate New York’s Summer People.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, Burn The Germs, which will be released April 23.

Summer People have traveled the country relentlessly in their veggie-oil van, playing Austin City Limits, SXSW, the Foburg Music Festival and college shows along the East Coast. They have shared the stage with Wavves, Tera Melos, Young Widows, Marnie Stern, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Parts and Labor, Balance and Composure, Polar Bear Club and Fountains of Wayne.

Summer People began writing Burn The Germs last summer. They recorded it in October with producer Hunter Davidson in Binghamton, New York.

