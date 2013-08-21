Exclusive Track-by-Track Video: Five Finger Death Punch Discuss 'The Wrong Side of Heaven and The Righteous Side of Hell Volume 1'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video by Five Finger Death Punch.

It's an extended clip featuring the band's track-by-track recap of their entire new album, The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Volume 1. Check it out below!

The album, which was released July 30 on Prospect Park in North America (Eleven Seven in all other territories), debuted at No. 2 in the US on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart (selling 113,000 albums in its first week), as well No. 3 in Canada, No. 4 in Germany and No. 21 in the UK.

Now the band are gearing up to release their next album, The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Volume 2, on November 19. Stay tuned for more news about that!

Here's the complete Volume 1 track listing: "Lift Me Up" (featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest) | "Watch You Bleed" | "You " | "Wrong Side Of Heaven" | "Burn MF" | "I. M. Sin" | "Anywhere But Here" (featuring Maria Brink) | "Dot Your Eyes And Cross Your Teeth" | "M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" | "Mama Said Knock You Out" (featuring Tech N9ne) | "Diary Of A Deadman" | "I.M. Sin" (featuring Max Cavalera) | "Anywhere But Here" (Duet with Maria Brink) and "Dot Your Eyes And Cross Your Teeth" (featuring Jamey Jasta).

The group — Ivan Moody (vocals), Zoltan Bathory (guitar), Jeremy Spencer (drums), Jason Hook (guitar) and Chris Kael (bass) — will kick off their fall North American headline tour September 15 in Sacramento, California, at the Aftershock Festival. Check out all their currently scheduled tour dates below the video!

For more about Five Finger Death Punch, visit their official website and Facebook page.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH US Tour Dates:

9/15 Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival

9/17 Medford, OR, Armory

9/18 Eugene, OR, McDonald Theater

9/20 Kennewick, WA, Toyota Center

9/21 Post Falls, ID, Greyhound Park

9/22 Missoula, MT, Wilma Theater

9/23 Lethbridge, AB (CAN), EnMax Centre

9/25 Prince George, BC (CAN), CN Centre

9/26 Dawson Creek, BC (CAN), Encana Events Center

9/28 Calgary, AB (CAN), Mac Hall

9/29 Saskatoon, SK (CAN), Credit Union Center

9/30 Edmonton, AB (CAN), Shaw Conference Center

10/2 Regina, AB (CAN), Brandt Centre

10/4 Fargo, ND,Concert Hall @ The Venue

10/5 Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

10/6 Grand Rapids, MI, Orbit Room

10/8 Detroit, MI, Fillmore

10/9 Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theater

10/11 Providence, RI, Lupo's

10/12 New York, NY, Best Buy Theater

10/13 Lancaster, PA, Freedom Hall

10/15 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

10/17 Bossier City, LA, Century Tel Arena

10/18 Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

10/20 Springfield, MO, Shrine Mosque

10/22 Corpus Christi, TX, Concrete Street Pavilion

10/23 Pharr, TX, Pharr Event Center

10/25 Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/26 Lubbock, TX, Lonestar Amphitheater

10/27 Colorado Springs, CO, City Auditorium

Photo: Hristo Shindov