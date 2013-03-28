Exclusive Video: Aranda Premiere Acoustic Version of “Satisfied”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Aranda. The video features an acoustic version of “Satisfied,” a track from Aranda's 2012 album, Stop The World.

Oklahoma brothers Dameon and Gabe Aranda have been writing and playing music together since they were kids. Stop The World, which they released in October, yielded two Top 20 Rock tracks: “Satisfied,” which was a Top 15 rock track, and “One More Lie,” which is at No. 15 on the charts.

Before hitting SXSW, Aranda wrapped up a cross-country tour with Daughtry and Three Doors Down. Throughout Aranda’s career, they have worked with some of the industry’s finest talent, including the Grammy-nominated production team of Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello.

In 2009, Kelly Clarkson hand-picked two Aranda songs to record for her album All I Ever Wanted, including the in-your-face song of rebellion, “Whyyawannabringmedown” and “All I Ever Wanted,” which became the title track for Clarkson’s album.

For more about Aranda, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Aranda on Tour