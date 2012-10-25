Exclusive Video: Down Interview Plus "Lifer" Live Footage

Back in June, Scion A.V. was on-hand at the Scion Rock Fest '12 — which featured performances from Sleep, Exodus, Saint Vitus, Suffocation and more — to document all of the action. Once again, we've teamed up with that most metal of car companies to bring you some killer exclusive content.

Below, you can watch an exclusive interview shot with festival headliners Down, in which they discuss their recent shift to the EP format, the state of the music industry and being champions for underground bands. As an added bonus, we've also got live footage of the NOLA track "Lifer" shot at the festival.

For more great content, be sure to subscribe to Scion A.V.'s YouTube Channel.

Down's new EP, Down IV Part I - The Purple EP, is out now.