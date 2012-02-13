Exclusive Video: OSI's Kevin Moore and Jim Matheos Talk 'Fire Makes Thunder'

On March 27, OSI -- the project featuring Fates Warning guitarist Jim Matheos and former Dream Theater keyboardist Kevin Moore -- will unleash their new album, Fire Makes Thunder, on Metal Blade Records.

In the following exclusive video, industry legend and Metal Blade Records CEO Brian Slagel talks to the duo about their fourth studio album, which sees the two musicians joined by Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison.

On the origins of the project, Matheos said, "I was basically looking to do a solo record in between Fates [Warning] records, and I sent Kevin some demos, originally just hoping he'd play keyboards on it. I sent him a couple of songs and he sent them back to me, and had actually chopped them up a bit and put vocals on them. He took the songs and brought them in a direction than I was looking to do, and I was just really interested in that."

For more on the history of the band, as well as the inside scoop on Fire Makes Thunder, check out the video below.