Exclusive Video Premiere: Glenn Proudfoot Power Trio — "Save Me"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by the Glenn Proudfoot Power Trio.

The band features Australian guitarist Glenn Proudfoot, a former Guitar World columnist who now writes the Sick Licks and Monster Licks lessons for GuitarWorld.com.

The track, "Save Me," is from the band's new album, Animal, which is available at iTunes and through glennproudfoot.com.

Animal was written and produced by Proudfoot and songwriter/producer Peter "Reggie" Bowman and recorded at Screamlouder Productions in Melbourne, Australia.

"The goal with this album was to capture a sound that is as close to a live situation as possible," Proudfoot said. "There is no delay, no effects on the guitar parts and solos apart from an RMC wah and an old MXR phaser. All the guitar sounds are as raw as possible and were meant to replicate the energy you feel at a live show. Ninety percent of the solos were completely improvised, or my first ideas. I wanted everything to flow as naturally as possible. I didn’t want to think or analyze anything too much; I just wanted to to capture the moment and let fly with my playing."

Besides Proudfoot on guitar and vocals, "Save Me" features Damian Corniola on drums and Jarrod Ross on bass. The music video was shot by Ian Ritter in Melbourne.

Animal Track Listing:

01. Feel Free To Give / 02. Save Me / 03. Loud / 04. Justify / 05. Whip It / 06. Sucker Punch / 07. Animal / 08. Fire At Will / 09. Done / 10. Living It Up / 11. Dear Enemy

Check out the video below, and tell us what you think in the comments! For more about Proudfoot, visit his official website.