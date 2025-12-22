“He mentioned he had a prototype SE Silver Sky that would be a fun platform to make something special”: John Mayer’s signature guitar has been reimagined as the wild ‘Golden Sky’ – and it’s inspired by Jerry Garcia’s Tiger

Eric Krasno is now the proud owner of what has been dubbed the world's first Golden Sky conversion

PRS Golden Sky - a modified PRS Silver Sky, compelted by Jay Faires
(Image credit: Jay Faires Instagram)

John Mayer’s PRS Silver Sky signature guitar has proven to be incredibly popular with fans in recent years, but one luthier has taken it to interesting new heights – reimagining it as the "Golden Sky".

Jay Faires, commissioned by Grammy-winning producer/guitarist Eric Krasno, has converted a prototype SE Silver Sky, complete with a custom neckplate and plenty of wild electronic accoutrements to boot.

Unfortunately, there’s no specific breakdown of the work done, but there are four mini-switches, likely operating split coils and phasing for the pickups. There’s also a battery compartment in the back of the guitar, which could be for active pickups or something like a built-in gain boost.

“I have been a fan of Eric’s since age 13, discovering his band Soulive and keeping up with his playing ever since,” Faires writes on Instagram. “It didn’t come as a surprise to discover that he, too, had a deeply-rooted love and appreciation for the Grateful Dead: the last time Phil Lesh & Friends came through Boston, Eric kindly invited me to see the show.

“What I didn’t know at the time was that it would be the last time I got to see Phil Lesh play. That experience meant a great deal.

“It was fitting that we later started chatting about the conversion work I do,” he continues. “He mentioned he had a prototype SE Silver Sky that would be a fun platform to make something extra special – and the rest is history! The Golden Sky is now complete and in Mr. Krasno’s hands.”

As a scroll through his Instagram feed proves, Faires has a long history with Garcia-like mods, but it’s fair to say he’s outdone himself this time. He was the only man for such a madcap job.

Meanwhile, tube amp loyalist John Mayer, who has surprised the world by releasing a signature plugin with Neural DSP, has explained what finally convinced him to put his faith in digital emulation.

