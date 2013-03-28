Exclusive: Within The Ruins Debut Play-Through Video for "Feeding Frenzy"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive guitar play-through video for "Feeding Frenzy" by Massachusetts-based deathcore band Within The Ruins.

The song is from the band's new album, Elite, which was released February 26 by Good Fight/Entertainment One. The video features guitarist Joe Cocchi, who describes his gear and then gets right to work.

Audiences at South By Southwest, The Bamboozle, The New England Metal and Hardcore Festival and across the country on the Summer Slaughter festival tour have come to know Within The Ruins for their intensity, dexterity and mind-blowing melding of multiple metal subgenres that somehow sounds all their own.

The album is available at Amazon.com and iTunes. For more about Within The Ruins, check out their Facebook page.