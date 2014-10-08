Exodus Discuss Making of New Album, 'Blood In, Blood Out,' Part 5: Drummer Tom Hunting — Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the last of five exclusive videos featuring Bay Area thrash legends Exodus.

Each weekly clip, including today's edition, has showcased material from Blood Upon the Goat, the bonus “making of” DVD included with the digipak and imported box set of Blood In, Blood Out, the band's new album.

The album, which will be released October 14 via Nuclear Blast, is the band's 10th studio effort. It was produced by Andy Sneap (Accept, Megadeth) and features awesome cover art (Check it out below the video) by Swedish artist Par Olofsson (Revocation).

This week's video features drummer Tom Hunting, who gives fans a tour of his “Goats-R-Us Ranch & Studios,” where the new album was recorded.

“We took a little bit different approach to the recording of the drums this time,” Hunting says. “We wanted a real drum room with live mics to have that ambient room tone.”

Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook! If you missed a video, you can see the first four editions under RELATED CONTENT!

Blood In, Blood Out can be pre-ordered from the Nuclear Blast USA webshop in CD, digipak, 2LP yellow vinyl and imported limited-edition box set formats. Bundles include a T-shirt with exclusive artwork for North America and a poster (while supplies last).

Track listing for the deluxe digipak version of Blood In, Blood Out:

01. Black 13 (featuring Dan the Automator)

02. Blood In, Blood Out

03. Collateral Damage

04. Salt The Wound (featuring Kirk Hammett)

05. Body Harvest

06. BTK (featuring Chuck Billy)

07. Wrapped In The Arms Of Rage

08. My Last Nerve

09. Numb

10. Honor Killings

11. Food For The Worms

Bonus DVD includes:

• “Blood Upon The Goat” making-of footage

• Behind-the-scenes tour footage

• Footage from Kirk Hammett’s Fear FestEVIL After Party at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The digital version of Blood In, Blood Out will include the digital bonus track “Angel Of Death.”