Explore a whole world of modulation with Wampler’s 11-effect-strong Terraform pedal

Wampler has introduced the Terraform, which packs 11 custom-designed and -built modulations into one effects pedal.

The mods on tap – auto wah, envelope filter, flanger, phaser, u vibe, rotary, auto swell, tremolo, harmonic tremolo, chorus and dimension – are accessible via a rotary control at the upper lefthand corner of the pedal.

There’s also knobs for rate, depth and blend, as well as variable and volume, with real-time control over the five parameters via an expression pedal.

Other features include eight preset locations to store favorite sounds, onboard tap tempo to sync an effect to a song and MIDI capability. Additionally, Wampler has included multiple signal routing options to ensure modulations hit the right part of the signal chain.

The Terraform is offered for $299. For more information, head to Wampler Pedals.