Explosions In The Sky Create Controversy September 11 Concert

NBC News is reporting that post-rockers Explosions in the Sky are causing a bit of a controversy over a poorly worded marquee and an ill-timed concert.

The marquee over The Egyptian Theater in Boise, Idaho (left) reads "Explosions in the Sky Concert September 11." The controversy stems from the notion that the name of the band combined with the date creates a painful link in the minds of people with the World Trade Center attacks from September 11, 2001 in which over 2700 people were killed.

This isn't the first time the band has had to contend with 9/11 problems, as their second album, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever, featured a plane on the cover with a note in the album's booklet saying "this plane will crash tomorrow." The album was released in late August of 2001.

According to the original NBC report, the band has issued no comment so far.