Faith Guitars pledges to plant at least one tree for every guitar it sells

Faith Guitars has partnered with the UK-based not-for-profit Just One Tree and pledged to plant at least one tree for every guitar sold from the beginning of 2022.

Just One Tree focuses on removing CO2 from the atmosphere and reversing biodiversity loss, as well as restoring the ecosystem by planting on land and in the oceans – a mission that will now be supported by Faith Guitars.

The brand, which produces a range of boutique acoustic guitars, has vowed to aid Just One Tree by working with local Indonesian communities to help replant trees and mangroves for every instrument it sells.

Faith Guitars will also seek to create sustainable incomes for such communities while also supporting Just One Tree’s aim to reduce the effects of global warming caused by deforestation.

Alex Mew, Faith Guitars’ brand director, said, “We’re very pleased to have secured this new partnership.

“Working in conjunction with Just One Tree,” he continued, “will allow us to make a more positive environmental impact and we’re particularly pleased that they work closely with local communities in parts of Indonesia, not only replanting forests and mangroves, but also creating sustainable incomes too.”

Visit Just One Tree to find out more about its mission, or head over to Faith Guitars to see its catalog of six-strings.