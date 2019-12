(Image credit: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)

Technical problems. We’ve all been there—except most of us haven’t had them in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Blend Guitar put together this selection of guitar fails featuring heavy hitters like Metallica, Megadeth, Nirvana, Buckethead, Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down and…Luna Sea?

Favorite moment? When James Hetfield forgets to hit his distortion box. “So heavy,” he deadpans.

Let us know your favorite, or point us to a guitar-fail video that made you laugh.