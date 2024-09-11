“He wants to come on stage and play Joey's guitar part with you guys to honor his friend. We'll do that”: Fan plays guitar onstage with King Gizzard in memory of his friend who died in an avalanche

By
published

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performed the track Perihelion with fan Timmy at a recent show in Boston

King Gizzard &amp; the Lizard Wizard perform onstage during the We Love Green Festival - Day Three on June 02, 2024 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Australian experimental band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are known for their ardent Grateful Dead-esque fandom and giving back to their community. A recent show in Boston was no exception, as the band invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage to pay tribute to his friend, who passed away in an avalanche.

In a video captured by fans, frontman Stu Mackenzie can be seen saying, “If you guys can see it [referring to a fan sign], this young friend here, he said his friend Joey died in an avalanche. That sucks.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.