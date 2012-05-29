Fans Vote Iron Maiden's 'The Number of the Beast' Best British Album of the Last 60 Years

Music retailer HMV recently ran a poll to determine the best British album of the past 60 years. The poll coincided with the Queen's diamond jubilee, which celebrates 60 years on the throne.

While the competition was undoubtedly stiff — The Dark Side of the Moon, Abbey Road and Led Zeppelin IV just to name a few — it was metal band Iron Maiden that took home top honors, earning just over 9% of the vote for their 1982 classic, The Number of the Beast.

We’re astonished and delighted," said singer Bruce Dickinson. "Some of the most influential and classic albums from the last 60 years were in the running, so it’s a testament to our incredibly loyal and ever-supportive fans.”

The full top ten are:

1. Iron Maiden: The Number of the Beast (9.2%)

2. Depeche Mode: Violator (6.3%)

3. The Beatles: Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (5.7%)

4. The Beatles: Abbey Road (5.6%)

5. Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon (5.2%)

6. The Beatles: Revolver (4.0%)

7. Queen: A Night at the Opera (3.9%)

8. Oasis: (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (3.9%)

9. Adele: 21 (3.1%)

10. The Beatles: White Album (2.6%)