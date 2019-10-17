Fatten up your sound with Seymour Duncan's new limited edition Pickup Booster

Seymour Duncan has issued its Pickup Booster effect pedal in a limited-edition matte black chassis.

The hi-def boost and line driver, first released in 2002 and used by artists ranging from George Lynch to Peter Frampton to Alex Skolnick, boasts a class A, low-noise circuit design with true bypass switching.

Like the original, the new version is designed to boost a guitar signal without altering its character. Additionally, a discrete push-pull output stage offers increased drive capability, meaning that with the gain knob down to 0dB from a maximum 25dB, signal chains will sound cleaner.

There’s also a pickup resonance switch, which will make a single coil pickup sound like a vintage humbucker (in the “1” position) or high output humbucker (in the “2” position).

The Pickup Booster is being offered for $119. For more information or to purchase, head to Seymour Duncan.