Fear Factory Announce Cancellation of Shockwave Tour Dates

Fear Factory have announced they won't be taking part in this summer's Shockwave Tour, which is slated to start tomorrow, July 6, in Seattle.

“We are truly disappointed not to be part of the Shockwave tour," announced the band in an official statement, which does not provide a reason for the cancellation. "We send our sincerest apologies to all our North American fans planning to come out this summer, but we will be back. Please look for Fear Factory headlining dates in August.”

The band's new album, The Industrialist, was released June 5 via Candlelight Records. Revolver, which gave it four out of five stars, praised the album's “same pulsating, angry urgency of old…nicely counterbalanced by some incredibly deft melodies.” Buy it on iTunes.

The Industrialist is the second album written by vocalist Burton C. Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares since reuniting in 2009 after a seven-year split.

