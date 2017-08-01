The Fell Premiere New Music Video for "Footprints"

The Fell are a new group that features Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Winery Dogs) on bass, Randy Cooke on drums, Mike Krompass on guitar and Anthony De La Torre on vocals. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the music video for the band's new single, "Footprints."

"'Footprints' is all about the pocket, the groove, and singing!," said Sheehan of the new song. "What a blast it was to record this! I can't wait to play it live!"

You can watch the video, which was made by Jonathan Britt and Anthony De La Torre, below, and as always, tell us what you think!

You can download "Footprints" here. For more about The Fell, follow along on Facebook.