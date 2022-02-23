Fender partners with Andertons to channel '80s hair metal with a bright new Ferrari Yellow Player Strat HSS

By published

The new made-in-Mexico Strat harks back to the Big F's HM Strat, but retains most of the modern Player Stratocaster's features

Andertons
(Image credit: Andertons Music Co / YouTube)

Fender has joined forces with UK retailer Andertons for a none-more-'80s limited-edition Ferrari Yellow Player Stratocaster.

With a look reminiscent of the HM Strat – which was launched in 1988, and made an unexpected return in early 2020 – the new made-in-Mexico model's vibrant aesthetic appointments include a Ferrari Yellow-finished alder body, juxtaposing a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, black pickguard and black speed knobs.

Under the hood, the guitar features a set of Player Series pickups – a pair of Alnico 5 single coils in the neck and middle positions and an Alnico 5 in the bridge – controlled by a single master volume pot, a pair of tone knobs and a five-way blade switch.

Other features include a modern C shaped neck, 25.5" scale length, two-point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles and nickel/chrome hardware.

Watch Andertons' Lee Anderton and Danish Pete take the new guitar for a test drive in the demo video below.

In an update issued in the comments section of the video above yesterday, Andertons confirmed that an advance delivery of 20 of these guitars has already sold out. It added that 130 more guitars will arrive in stock either “later this week or early next week”.

To preorder yours, or for more information, head to Andertons.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.