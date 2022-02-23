Fender partners with Andertons to channel '80s hair metal with a bright new Ferrari Yellow Player Strat HSS

Fender has joined forces with UK retailer Andertons for a none-more-'80s limited-edition Ferrari Yellow Player Stratocaster.

With a look reminiscent of the HM Strat – which was launched in 1988, and made an unexpected return in early 2020 – the new made-in-Mexico model's vibrant aesthetic appointments include a Ferrari Yellow-finished alder body, juxtaposing a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, black pickguard and black speed knobs.

Under the hood, the guitar features a set of Player Series pickups – a pair of Alnico 5 single coils in the neck and middle positions and an Alnico 5 in the bridge – controlled by a single master volume pot, a pair of tone knobs and a five-way blade switch.

Other features include a modern C shaped neck, 25.5" scale length, two-point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles and nickel/chrome hardware.

Watch Andertons' Lee Anderton and Danish Pete take the new guitar for a test drive in the demo video below.

In an update issued in the comments section of the video above yesterday, Andertons confirmed that an advance delivery of 20 of these guitars has already sold out. It added that 130 more guitars will arrive in stock either “later this week or early next week”.

To preorder yours, or for more information, head to Andertons.