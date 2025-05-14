Fender Japan celebrates the ’60s with the return of its Traditional Collection – which features a rare Competition Jazzmaster

Fender Japan has launched the roster for its 2025 Made in Japan Traditional collection, featuring a suite of 1960s-inspired builds that are sure to seduce vintage enthusiasts.

As the name suggests, the collection focuses on retro recreations of Fender favorites, fusing the firm’s traditional instrument-making methods and aesthetics with the tip-top craftsmanship and modern design tweaks its Japanese arm is known for.

Each of Fender’s most notable body shapes gets a look in, with the mainstay Stratocaster and Telecaster designs flanked by a Jazzmaster, Jaguar, Mustang, and a one-two of Precision and Jazz Bass models.

The builds all share the same core ingredients, with basswood bodies given a gloss polyester finish and paired with a rosewood fingerboard-capped U-shaped maple neck. They also share the same 9.5” radius fretboards while all the pickups on offer are vintage-voiced.

The guitars are built with a 25.5" scale length, save for the Mustang, which is a stunted 24" construction, and the bass guitars are both 34" to ensure rumbling low end aplenty.

Vintage-style tuners are also commonplace across the guitars, with the basses getting open-gear tuners instead.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

But the big headline with this drop is concerned with the aesthetics. From blacked-out sandblasted models and bold gradients, to the revival of the ever-divisive Antingua colorway and what might be 2025's most breathtaking electric guitar in the Sakura Telecaster, Fender Japan has claimed a place in many guitarist's hearts for its unbridled breadth of cosmetic choice. Here, it is more than living up to its reputation.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

There are White Pearl and Black Pearl finishes available for all the models, with those colors the only choices for the Mustang and Precision Bass. They offer classy gold hardware and color-matched pickups and pickguards, but the pirate-y-sounding Black Pearl finish has already proved a winner and is sold out on the Fender website.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

Players may have better luck elsewhere, such as the Competition Black colorway, which offers diagonal go-faster stripes on Three-Color Sunburst or Aged Natural bodies. The design harkens back to one that proved hugely popular in the 1960s and 1970s.

Stardust Pink and Blue offer slightly more subtle looks but are no less gorgeous. The Blue, in particular, serves a magical ice vibe that sees Fender Japan continuing to prove, with serious aplomb, that its paint game is unmatched.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

It's also no surprise to see the Jazzmaster and Jaguar playing such a front-and-center role in the line considering Fender Japan's offset creations are conquering the world riff by riff – and it's a trend that's greatly impacting the metal guitar game, too. And to see them with Competition stripes – something that is rather rare for regular US builds – is a very nice touch indeed.

All the electric guitars, minus the Jazzmaster and the Precision Bass, are priced at ¥154,000 (approx. $1,056). The offset rises to ¥165,000 (approx. $1,130), while the Jazz will set you back ¥159,500 (approx. $1,093)

Head to Fender to learn more.