Fender's New Short Film, 'A Strat Is Born,' Shows How Stratocasters Are Made

Fender has posted a new short film -- A Strat Is Born -- that can best be described as a high-speed ride through the creation of a Fender Stratocaster.

The film, which was shot in Fender’s main U.S. manufacturing facility in Corona, California (right off the 15), shows what goes into every handcrafted Fender guitar and previews the manufacturing process visitors can experience at the new Fender Visitor Center and Factory Tour.

The soundtrack for the film was recorded by Wayne Kramer, co-founder of the MC5.

Check out the video below. For more about the new Fender Visitor Center, go to fender.com/visitorcenter.