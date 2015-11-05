firekid Performs "Magic Mountain" at Gibson Guitars Showroom — Exclusive Video

Today, AcousticNation.com presents the exclusive premiere of firekid's recent live acoustic performance of "Magic Mountain" at the Gibson Showroom.

The track is from the Nashville-based singer/guitarist’s self-titled debut album—firekid—which was released September 25 via Atlantic Records.

The brainchild of Dillon Hodges, firekid has fast earned praise for his transcendent fusion of country, indie, folk, bluegrass and Southern rock. The Alabama-born Hodges proved a prodigy upon first picking up the guitar, winning the National Flat Pick Guitar Championship as a 17-year-old high-school senior, the second-youngest person to ever win the competition.

