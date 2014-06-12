Five People Play One Guitar as Multiple Instruments —Video

This video has been played on YouTube more than 158 million times — but here it is again, just in case you've missed it!

It's Canadian band Walk off the Earth — with singer Sarah Blackwood — playing a clever cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" using the same Epiphone acoustic guitar, all at once.

Each performer is using a different part of the guitar to sound like something else (guitar, bass, drums, etc.) and takes turns singing.

"I know who to ask for help with acoustic versions of 'Somebody': Walk Off The Earth. Hilarious and brilliant," tweeted Gotye, the Australian indie rocker. Singer Kimbra, whose part Blackwood handles on the cover, added on Facebook: "This is truly awesome! Now, THAT'S team work."