Florida Man Born Without Arms Plays Guitar with His Toes

WPTV/CNN posted a video of a Florida man, Tony Melendez, playing guitar at John Carroll High School in West Palm Beach.

What's unusual is that Melendez, who was born without arms and with a club foot, plays guitar with his toes, not letting his handicap get in the way.

"You know, music, I pray with it, I dance with it, it takes me back in time," said Melendez, who as a child ditched his artificial limbs and found his footing and his gift in music. "I just look up in the heavens and I ask for my good Lord's help. I turn pages in a book, I can string a guitar, I could tune it, what a hand could do, this foot could simulate."