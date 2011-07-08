Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Says Drum Machines Are Bad for Rock 'n' Roll

In a recent interview with The Sun, Foo Fighters' mainman (and drummer extraordinaire) Dave Grohl was asked about the modern production techniques used by some bands, in particular the use of drum machines.

Grohl -- a long-time drummer who has manned the skins for Nirvana, Them Crooked Vultures, Nine Inch Nails and Queens of the Stone Age, among others -- had plenty to say on the issue of using drum machines.

"All that shit ruins music these days," he said. "Drum machines work for pop artists but when it comes to rock 'n' roll - don't fuck with the human element."

Grohl added: "I had favorite drummers because of their inconsistencies. Modern production has robbed drummers of personalities and it really pisses me off."

You can read the full interview here.

Foo Fighters' most recent album, Wasting Light, was recorded in a garage studio to avoid what they felt was an over-produced sound that comes from many modern rock albums. The album was included on our list of the 50 best albums of the first half of 2011, which you can find here.