Former Cinderella Frontman Tom Keifer Details New Solo Album, Shares First Single, “The Death of Me”

Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer has announced his second solo album, Rise, due September 13 via Cleopatra Records.

In advance of the release, Keifer has shared the official video for the first single, “The Death of Me.” Written by Keifer and his wife Savannah, he said of the track, “We created ‘The Death of Me’ to inspire people not to give in to or be defeated by the seemingly insurmountable lows that we all sometimes face, but rather to rise and overcome them.”

Rise was produced by Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer and Kyle O’Connor, and finds the singer, songwriter and guitarist joined by #keiferband—his wife Savannah, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers. The album is available for pre-order here.

(Image credit: courtesy of Cleopatra)

Rise track list:

1. Touching the Divine

2. The Death of Me

3. Waiting On the Demons

4. Hype

5. Untitled

6. Rise

7. All Amped Up

8. Breaking Down

9. Taste for the Pain

10. Life Was Here

11. You Believe in Me