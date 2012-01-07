Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Bob Weston Dead at 64

Bob Weston, a former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, was found dead on January 3 by police at his home in Brent Cross, London, where he lived alone. He was 64.

The news was announced Friday by Steve Fairhead, Weston's webmaster and friend, via Weston's official website.

From the website:

"Local friends had become concerned at the lack of response, having not seen him for a couple of days. Cause of death has been attributed to a gastrointestinal hemorrhage. He was found in his bed with the TV on; it is presumed he was asleep and didn't suffer...

"I spoke to Bob just a few days before Xmas; we had discussed him spending Xmas with us, but he had some gigs to do in London. Instead we made plans for a visit early in the New Year. He was in fine spirits, and was involved in several new projects. He also seemed to be very fit," Fairhead wrote. "My family and I have lost a dear friend; the world has lost an enormously talented musician, with unfinished business."

London police confirmed Weston's death, and said they were not treating it as suspicious.

Robert Joseph "Bob" Weston was born November 1, 1947. He joined Fleetwood Mac in 1972, replacing a troubled Danny Kirwan.

Weston can be heard on two Fleetwood Mac albums from 1973, Penguin and Mystery to Me.

He was fired from the band in 1974; some biographies suggest Mick Fleetwood discovered Weston was having an affair with his wife, Jenny Boyd, during an American tour.

Weston later went on to record with Long John Baldry and Murray Head.