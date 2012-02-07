Former Korn Guitarist Brian "Head" Welch Launches New Band, Love and Death

Former Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch has announced that his solo band will now go by the name Love and Death.

"I put this band together in 2009," sid Welch. "Since then, we've experienced some very intense highs and lows. Michael Valentine, Dan Johnson, J.R. Bareis and myself have toured around the world playing a lot of killer shows, but we've also had some heart shattering difficulties along the way as well. To us, the name 'Love and Death' symbolizes everything we've been through as a band over the last few years. We love this band so much and we'll go through hell to connect with our fans. We've proven that to ourselves over and over again."

The guitarist revealed that the decision came partially due to confusion over concerts and speaking dates.

"Many people have confused my speaking dates and our band dates because they were both being booked as Brian Head Welch," he commented. "I have wanted to use a band name for branding my music for a few years. It has been an ongoing discussion with my management, but we were just starting to tour and I was in the middle of supporting my third book and it seemed like a bad time to switch names. Now with the new music coming out, its time to really separate the things I do. I want the music to be about music. I will still be doing public speaking under Brian Head Welch. I am happy that all the confusion will be over."

The band have set an April 24 release date for their debut album. A single titled "Chemicals" will precede the release in March.