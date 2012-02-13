Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Comments on 2012 Grammy Awards, Chris Brown

Aside from the domination of the Foo Fighters, the triumphant return of Adele and the death of Whitney Houston, one of the story lines that was unfailingly mentioned in everyone's Grammy coverage was the prevalence of Chris Brown at the show.

It seems a lot of musicians and media types alike weren't comfortable with the amount of attention Brown received last night because of an incident in 2008 involving domestic violence charges against then girlfriend Rihanna.

Former Megadeth guitarist spoke out on the events last night via his Facebook page, saying: "There were several fantastic musical moments on this year's Grammys. BUT — the Japanese music industry would not applaud and reward any singer who criminally beat the crap out of another singer. Nor would most other countries, I would bet. This is a sad difference between USA and Japan. I SO want to be proud of my home country... but I just can't get behind that kind of thing."

Not wanting fans to take his statement as a political opinion of any sort, pitting the USA against Japan, Friedman later clarified, saying: "To clarify my last post for those who need clarification: I am in the music business. What I saw on the most important music show in the USA made me compare the music systems of the USA and Japan. In Japan, it is unfathomable to think that a male singer would go and beat the living crap out of a female singer... but in the extremely unlikely event that it did happen, he certainly would not be rewarded and applauded on nationwide TV, no matter how good his music is. This is not a political statement. As many of you know, I could not care less about politics. Nor is it about musical taste; to each his own on that. It is just one person's observation."