Former Nine Inch Nails Guitarist Robin Finck Rejoins Band

Trent Reznor has announced that former Inch Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck is back in the band.

"I am proud to announce that the tour lineup now includes the incredible Robin Finck," wrote Reznor on the band's Facebook page. "The addition of Robin to the mix of players I’ve assembled makes this band incredibly powerful and versatile. We are deep in the rehearsal process and it feels exciting and great to be back at this. Lots of information, surprises and sweat headed your way. Stay tuned!"

Last week, Nine Inch Nails bassist Eric Avery announced said he was leaving the band because he was feeling a bit "overwhelmed" after a recent tour with Garbage.

"It's with very mixed emotions I tell you all that I'm pulling out of NIN," wrote Avery, a founding member of Jane's Addiction. "I know. It's been a tough call and I don't know if it's the right one. But I really want to focus on my musical life here in LA, on film work in particular. As the tour dates kept growing … I just got overwhelmed."

Finck can be heard on several Nine Inch Nails albums, including Closer to God (1994), Further Down the Spiral (1995), And All That Could Have Been (2002), The Downward Spiral (2004) and The Slip (2008).

Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to play Lollapalooza in Chicago and Jay-Z's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia this summer, with more tour dates to be announced soon.