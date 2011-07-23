Former Nirvana Drummer Wants to Work With Krist Novoselic

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic recently re-united with one Nirvana drummer, playing on the new album from Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters, Wasting Light. Now, it seems another ex-sticksman from Nirvana would like to work with the bassist.

Chad Channing, who played drums for Nirvana from 1988-1990, said he would like to work with Novoselic on his new album. Channing is now the frontman of his own band, Before Cars, who recorded their debut album, Walk Back, in 2008.

"It's got a lot influence from '70s singer-songwriter type of stuff. It's kind of like a mix between David Bowie meets Gordon Lightfoot," said Channing.

