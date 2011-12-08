Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Appears in New Beggars & Thieves Music Video

There's been a rare sighting of elusive guitarist Jake E. Lee -- in a new music video from Beggars & Thieves.

Beggars & Thieves released their latest album, We Are The Brokenhearted, earlier this year on Frontiers Records, and the big news surrounding the album was that one track featured a guest guitar solo from former Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee, a notoriously hard-to-find guitarist these days. Not only did Lee add a solo to the album cut of "We Come Undone," but it looks like he's made an appearance in the official video as well.

Check out Jake tearing it up in the video below.