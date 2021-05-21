Anthrax's Frank Bello announces autobiography

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello has announced the publication of his autobiography, Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax, set for release by Los Angeles publisher Rare Bird in October. Bello’s co-writer is Bass Player editor Joel McIver, and the book comes with a foreword by Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.

The memoir details Bello's early years, charting his teenage journey from roadie to full-time band member with New York thrash-metal titans Anthrax, who he joined in 1984.

International stardom came Bello’s way by the mid-to-late '80s, when he was still in his early 20s, but tragedy struck in 1996 when his brother Anthony was murdered in New York. Although the case went to trial, the suspected killer was released without charge after a witness, intimidated by violent elements, withdrew his testimony.

“This book has been a long time coming,” Bello says. “There’s a lot of important discussion about the themes of fatherhood, as well as the brotherhood I’ve experienced with my family, my band and the fans who have supported us all these years.

“I want you to know, though, that I also talk about the surreal, hilarious times I’ve had on my journey as a musician, from my early inspirations in Rush, Kiss and Iron Maiden until today. It’s been a crazy ride!”

Fathers, Brothers, And Sons is scheduled for release in hardcover, e-book and audiobook on October 12 2021, and will retail for $28. A percentage of the book revenue is going to charities assisting abandoned families. Signed hardcovers can be pre-ordered at rarebirdlit.com.