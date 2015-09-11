Frank Zappa’s Long-Awaited ‘Roxy’ Movie Coming: Watch the Trailer — Video

Frank Zappa’s long-anticipated film Roxy: The Movie will be released by Eagle Rock Entertainment and Zappa’s Honker Home Video on October 30. You can watch the trailer for it below.

Filmed over three nights in December 1973 at the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, the project was shelved due to the expense and time required to edit the footage. Multiple cameras were used, and syncing the sound from three nights of shows proved a huge task.

Written and directed by Zappa, the film has finally been completed through the efforts of his wife, Gail, son Ahmet and Jeff Stein.

Parts of the concerts were released in 1974 on the double-LP set Roxy and Elsewhere,, which mixed material from thee shows with performances recorded months afterward. The album is considered one of Zappa’s best, owing to his performances as well as those of his band, which includes keyboardist George Duke, bassist Tom Fowler and percussionist Ruth Underwood.

Roxy: The Movie will be available on DVD and Blu-ray with an exclusive soundtrack. For more information, visit Eagle Rock Entertainment.