Full Compass Helps Bring Kennedy Center Arts Education Program to Madison, Wisconsin

The Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, DC, has selected Madison, Wisconsin, as the 12th US city for its “Any Given Child” program.

The goal of the program is to establish a long-range arts-education plan to reach every public school student in grades K-8. The multi-year effort will enable experts from the Kennedy Center to work with a panel of local citizens as they audit the resources available in the schools and plan for increased access to arts programs for every school and every child.

Susan Lipp, owner and chairman of Full Compass Systems, played a major role on the committee that worked to achieve Madison’s selection for the program. Madison was chosen in part because of its “really wonderful proposal” said Darrell Ayres, vice president of education for the Kennedy Center.

In selecting Madison, Kennedy Center staff members believe they have a great opportunity for success because they will be extending the reach and resources of the strong arts education that is already in place. “Any Given Child” launches this fall. In addition to music and the visual arts, special emphasis will be devoted to dance and theater, which are not standard offerings in Madison schools.

Susan Lipp has said, “arts education is a critical part of any child’s development and a rich variety of art experiences should be a given for every child. Even in Madison schools, staffed with devoted educators, there are children who are underserved. “Any Given Child” will provide us with expertise, leadership and a plan to see that the goals of the program are realized and every child will benefit.”

For more about Full Compass, visit fullcompass.com.