Funeral, Memorial Details for The Monkees' Davy Jones Emerge

Davy Jones, The Monkees' singer who died of a heart attack February 29 in Martin County, Florida, will be buried in Florida, where he lived with his wife, Jessica Pacheo.

More information has emerged surrounding the circumstances of his death, as Jones' press rep Helen Kensick told The Washington Post:

''There was no sign of illness or of anything being wrong. He died of a massive heart attack while back at the stables with his horses. The medical examiner has confirmed his cause of death.''

Public memorials are being planned in New York and the UK (He was born in Manchester, England). Several stars have paid tribute to Jones, including Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, who dedicated one of his band's recent awards to Jones.

New York City's B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, where Jones performed his second-to-last show in late February, is hosting a tribute to the music of Jones and The Monkees on April 9.