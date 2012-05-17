Funk Guitarist, Vocalist Chuck Brown Dead at 75

Yesterday, influential guitarist, vocalist and producer Chuck Brown died from complications with pneumonia. He was 75.

Known to most as "The Godfather of Go-Go," Brown was as a leader in the Washington, D.C., music scene, pioneering a brand of funk known as go-go in the 1970s, along with bands like The Young Senators and Black Heat.

Most music fans not familiar with the scene may still know Brown from his group Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers, which scored a hit in 1978 with "Bustin' Loose."

Last September, Brown was honored by the National Symphony Orchestra as one of the "Legends of Washington Music."