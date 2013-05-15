Gary Clark Jr. Debuts Music Video for "Numb"

Texas blues juggernaut Gary Clark Jr. has released a new music video for "Numb,” a track off his late-2012 album, Blak and Blu. Be sure to check it out below.

The black-and-white clip starts with the guitarist having a spat with his woman. He eventually decides to ditch that scene, get into his vintage ride, head to the country and start jamming on his Epiphone Casino. Luckily, because "Numb" is one of the more guitar-centric tracks on Blak and Blu, there are plenty of Casino closeups.

